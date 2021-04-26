Tracking a sunny and warm day with highs near 80.
- Local newlywed's apartment destroyed by fire the day after their wedding
- Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinic to set up in parking lot across from Community Kitchen
- Paducah Tilghman captures 2A State Title with 10-7 win over CAL
- Marshall County Coroner running for county commissioner
- Paducah seniors celebrate 'COVID-safe' prom
- Lyon County rides explosive offense to 1st All "A" State title
- State police searching for escaped Keeton Corrections inmate
- Local Murray State student honors Sarah Townsend after tragic death
- Wake Up Weather: 4/26/21
- Kentucky wins first volleyball title in 4 sets over Texas
