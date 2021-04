Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 118 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER HARDIN JOHNSON MASSAC POPE PULASKI UNION IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN FULTON GRAVES HICKMAN HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MUHLENBERG TODD TRIGG WEBSTER IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID RIPLEY SCOTT STODDARD WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, PIEDMONT, POPLAR BLUFF, PRINCETON, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, AND WICKLIFFE.

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Illinois...southwest Indiana...western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, McLean, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO. * From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Thursday evening * There will be the potential for several rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall this afternoon through Thursday evening. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches will be possible. Locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out. This watch is generally in affect for locations north of a line extending from Doniphan, Missouri to Paducah, Kentucky to Calhoun, Kentucky. * In addition to the flash flood potential of urban and rural areas, main stem rivers may also be affected out in time. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not attempt to drive across water covered roads. If you come upon a flooded road, turn around and find an alternate route. &&