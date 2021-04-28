A lot of rain in the forecast for the next couple days. Tracking a severe weather outlook for this afternoon into the evening.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 118 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER HARDIN JOHNSON MASSAC POPE PULASKI UNION IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CALDWELL CALLOWAY CARLISLE CHRISTIAN CRITTENDEN FULTON GRAVES HICKMAN HOPKINS LIVINGSTON LYON MARSHALL MCCRACKEN MCLEAN MUHLENBERG TODD TRIGG WEBSTER IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 10 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BOLLINGER BUTLER CAPE GIRARDEAU CARTER MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID RIPLEY SCOTT STODDARD WAYNE THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, GOLCONDA, GREENVILLE, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, METROPOLIS, MOUND CITY, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, PIEDMONT, POPLAR BLUFF, PRINCETON, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA, AND WICKLIFFE.
...FLASH FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... The Flash Flood Watch continues for * Portions of southern Illinois...southwest Indiana...western Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin, Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL, Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer, Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Ballard, Carlisle, Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Livingston, McCracken, McLean, Union KY and Webster. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Butler, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Mississippi, New Madrid, Perry MO, Ripley, Scott, Stoddard and Wayne MO. * From 1 PM CDT this afternoon through Thursday evening * There will be the potential for several rounds of moderate to heavy rainfall this afternoon through Thursday evening. Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches will be possible. Locally higher amounts cannot be ruled out. This watch is generally in affect for locations north of a line extending from Doniphan, Missouri to Paducah, Kentucky to Calhoun, Kentucky. * In addition to the flash flood potential of urban and rural areas, main stem rivers may also be affected out in time. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not attempt to drive across water covered roads. If you come upon a flooded road, turn around and find an alternate route. &&
- Ross Meat Packing could close after a century in business
- Biden set to announce $200 billion for universal pre-K in sweeping new proposal
- Protesters demand a track coach be fired after alleged racist remark to student
- Cause of death undetermined in autopsy of suspect in Reelfoot Lake double murder
- 2nd man charged in death of 7-year-old at Chicago McDonald's
- City commission votes to move forward with entertainment destination center plan
- Man accused of repeatedly raping two teenage girls in 2018 pleaded guilty to multiple charges
- Wake Up Weather: 4/28/21
- Local health leaders analyze county vaccination numbers
- Paducah leaders discuss options for outdoor sports complex involvement
