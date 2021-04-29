Tracking scattered showers with highs in the lower 70s.
67°F
Cloudy
70°F / 65°F
- Authorities investigating abuse of more than 100 animals in McCracken County
- Marion, Illinois, High School subject of threatening phone call amid district's investigation into track coach
- Federal agents execute search warrant on Rudy Giuliani's apartment
- Louisville officer shot in Breonna Taylor raid retiring
- Paducah plans events to beautify Southside, seeks community members to serve on steering committee
- NC Sheriff: 2 deputies killed, suspect and 2 others dead
- Marion High School releases information on bomb threat and investigation into track coach
- Protesters demand a track coach be fired after alleged racist remark to student
- WATCH: In GOP response, Scott says US isn't racist
- Wake Up Weather: 4/29/21
