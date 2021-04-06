A nice day with sunny skies and highs in the 80s.
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Missouri...Kentucky...Illinois... Ohio River at Paducah...Olmsted Lock and Dam...and Cairo. .River levels continue to fall this week along the Ohio River. All points are forecast to fall below flood stage by this weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until late tomorrow morning... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * Until Wednesday morning. * At 10:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 39.6 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tonight and continue falling to 24.9 feet Friday, April 16. * Impact...At 39.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. &&
Currently in Paducah
79°F
Sunny
79°F / 57°F
