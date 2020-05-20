A few spotty showers coming this afternoon with temperatures in the lower 70s.
- One person killed, another injured in shooting, Mayfield police chief confirms
- Kentucky Oaks Mall taking extra precautions for Wednesday's reopening
- Twenty new COVID-19 deaths confirmed in Kentucky; Beshear announces Walmart testing site in Paducah
- Man charged with attempted murder in Trigg County, state police say
- Thousands evacuate area in Michigan after two dams fail following heavy rains and floods
- Two new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McCracken County
- Paducah restaurants turn to outdoor seating before opening dining areas
- Parade of first responders celebrates Graves County boy's 4th birthday
- Dog walk and virtual 4K for CD McCord
- Police: Illinois fugitive arrested in Paducah after fleeing deputies in Massac County
