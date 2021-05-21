A mostly sunny day with highs in the mid 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
83°F
Sunny
83°F / 64°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Police: 4 found dead outside Kentucky home
- Employee responsible for inspecting cracked Memphis bridge fired
- Man's family says they were told he died in a car wreck; video shows he was kicked, dragged and tasered by police
- Multi agency investigation leads to arrest of Paducah man for stalking, harassing a woman
- Graves County prosecutors are reaching vulnerable victims and families with special unit
- 2 killed, 1 hospitalized after head-on collision in Ballard County
- 'We need to find ways to beat this thing' — Local judge, former governor look to help treat addiction by creating new centers
- 'Pinta' replica arrives at Green Turtle Bay in Grand Rivers
- Caldwell County residents share impact of change to driver's licensing regional offices
- Gov. Beshear says Kentucky is roaring back from pandemic
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.