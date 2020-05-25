Hot and humid Memorial Day with temperatures reaching the upper 90s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
89°F
Partly Cloudy
89°F / 65°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Alligator found at Kentucky Lake
- After watching son graduate, Kentucky couple killed in wreck
- Two Great Clips hairstylists who worked while sick with COVID-19 potentially exposed dozens of clients, official say
- Paducah church holding in-person services again with new safety measures in place
- Rally-goers hang effigy of Gov. Beshear in Frankfort
- GALLERY: Congratulations to the class of 2020!
- Possible drowning accident at Land Between the Lakes, coroner's office says
- 19 shot, 4 killed during violent Memorial Day weekend in Missouri
- Pool party at Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri draws a packed crowd
- Queen guitarist Brian May rushed to hospital after heart attack
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.