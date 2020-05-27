Rain chances continue for the rest of the day with temperatures in the upper 70s.
- Longtime McCracken County Judge dies
- Missing Paducah man found safe
- Auto dealership fires employee allegedly involved in Beshear effigy incident
- Alligator found at Kentucky Lake
- New COVID-19 cases confirmed in west Kentucky
- Families who lost free or reduced meals during NTI days eligible for one-time payment, school district says
- City Commission terminates multimillion-dollar contract
- California sues over sex misconduct on ‘Criminal Minds’ set
- POLICE: Man arrested, charged with terroristic threatening after disturbance on Buckner Lane
- I-24 west reopens after "major injury collision"
