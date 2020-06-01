Sunshine today with temperatures in the lower 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
80°F
Sunny
80°F / 54°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Windows broken at Kentucky Oaks Mall; crowd gathers outside
- Fire set to chair outside biker clubhouse
- One dead in Louisville after police and national guard 'return fire' on protesters, statement from Gov. Beshear
- Hundreds gathered for 'Stand for Solidarity' protest in Paducah
- Officers fired after students tasered, pulled from car Saturday night
- Protesters start fires near White House
- Windows broken at Kentucky Oaks Mall
- Fire set to chair outside biker clubhouse
- Vigil in memory of lives lost because of injustice to be held in Murray
- Hundreds gathered for 'Stand for Solidarity' protest in Paducah
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.