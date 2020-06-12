Sunny skies for the rest of the day with temperatures in the upper 80s.
Breaking
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
86°F
Sunny
86°F / 57°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Paducah attorney talks free speech after employees fired for social media posts
- POLICE: Three people charged after month long drug trafficking investigation
- Woman arrested after children found in someone else's yard, sheriff's office says
- Paducah attorney talks free speech after employees fired for social media posts
- Kentucky reports nine new COVID-19 deaths
- Human remains found in Gallatin County, IL
- McCracken County Public Library to reopen for limited services
- Verbal disturbance ends with stabbing in Lyon County
- Town celebrates graduating seniors with parade
- Event draws in thousands of people during pandemic
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.