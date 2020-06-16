Sunshine and low humidity with temperatures in the lower 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
81°F
Partly Cloudy
81°F / 57°F
- Local superintendent looks at plans for school in the fall
- Murray tattoo shop offering to cover up hate and gang symbols for free
- Man arrested after detectives find nearly 2 pounds of marijuana in SUV, police say
- Temporary 3-hour eastbound detour planned along I-24 work zone in Kentucky
- Man arrested in Sikeston after search uncovers more than 4 pounds of meth
- Caldwell County Schools superintendent retires
- Paducah superintendent 'exemplary,' evaluation finds
- Missouri man charged in crash that killed 4 from Kentucky
- US Air Force fighter jet pilot dead after North Sea crash
- Rally to support Marshall County school resource officers to be held Tuesday
