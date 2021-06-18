Tracking a heat index around 105° across the Local 6 area.
...HEAT INDEX VALUES FROM 100 TO 105 DEGREES THIS AFTERNOON... Temperatures will soar into the 90s by midday and into the afternoon hours. With elevated humidity levels in place, this will result in afternoon heat index values from 100 to 105. Take it easy if you must be outside today. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Currently in Paducah
91°F
Sunny
91°F / 75°F
- Bear sighted at Rend Lake in Franklin County
- Marshall County sheriff's deputy flown to out-of-state hospital after crash on U.S. 641
- Three men charged in connection with recent shootings appear in court
- Three brothers killed in Pearl Harbor attack identified
- Christian County man convicted of 2015 triple murder of his neighbors
- Community members gather for prayer vigils after recent shootings
- St. Louis couple who waved guns at protesters last summer plead guilty to misdemeanor charges
- Bond remains at $1 million for man charged in deadly Colony Drive shooting
- Paducah Tilghman graduated receives inaugural CD McCord Memorial Scholarship
- Millions of unsold Girl Scout cookies are sitting in a Louisville warehouse
