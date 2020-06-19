Sunny skies with temperatures in the upper 80s.
88°F
Partly Cloudy
88°F / 64°F
- Beshear intends to recognize Juneteenth as a statewide holiday
- Fire engulfs storage building in Paducah
- KSP: Death investigation in Fredonia, Kentucky
- Facebook takes down Trump ads 'for violating our policy against organized hate'
- Man arrested on meth trafficking charge in McCracken County
- Amy Klobuchar drops out of Biden VP contention and says he should choose a woman of color
- St. Jude miracle mom
- Marshall County High School welcomes new principal
- St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic organizers prepare for the 140th picnic
- Tennessee Department of Education announces COVID-19 child wellbeing task force
