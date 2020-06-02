It's a hot and sunny today with temperatures rising to the upper 80s.
- Police investigating drug store break-in in Paducah
- New surveillance video expected to be released in deadly shooting of David McAtee
- Kentucky Oaks Mall vandalism not directly connected to protesters, police say
- Protesters march in Paducah
- Death toll grows in national protests
- Protesters gather outside Graves County Courthouse
- Marion, IL, residents speak out against racism in protest
- Kentucky primary 2020: Here are your voting options
- Police investigating Sunday fire set at base of Tilghman statue
- Tear gas, threats for protesters before Trump visits church
