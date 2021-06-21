Weather Alert

Scattered to numerous thunderstorms will move across the Missouri bootheel and western Kentucky through mid afternoon. Torrential rainfall is occurring with these storms with rates as high as 1 inch in 15 minutes possible. This may lead to some urban and small stream flooding and flooding of low lying or flood prone areas. Some of the stronger storms will also be capable of producing hail up to nickel sized and gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph.