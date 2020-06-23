Sunny skies for this afternoon with temperatures in the mid 80s.
- US soldier from Kentucky charged with planning a 'mass casualty' attack on his own unit
- Deadly crash site on I-24 east in Lyon County cleared, all lanes open
- 18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in McCracken County over three-day period
- Woman wanted in Paducah stabbing case arrested
- These 9 hand sanitizers may contain a potentially fatal ingredient, FDA warns
- Kentuckians can now check their absentee ballot status online
- Body found floating in container on Kentucky Lake identified
- McCracken County Fiscal Court approves 2021 budget; raises concerns about newly purchased jail vehicles
- 'Apparent drowning' under investigation in Williamson County
- Kentucky primary: Know where to vote on Election Day?
