A few spotty, isolated storms later in the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
87°F
Sunny
87°F / 74°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- 12 states are pausing reopening over the surge in US coronavirus cases
- Bardwell man charged with endangering welfare of a minor arrested again
- Child killed in single-vehicle crash in Massac County, Illinois
- Driver injured in mail truck crash
- More than three dozen protesters arrested in Nashville
- Dr. Turnbo talks latest surge in COVID-19 cases
- 13 people killed in Chicago this weekend, including two children and a teen
- I-69 Northbound cleared after single vehicle rollover crash in Benton
- Democrats want John Wayne Airport renamed after 'I believe in white supremacy' interview resurfaces
- Gilead prices coronavirus drug at $2,340 for rich countries
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.