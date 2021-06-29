Tracking high temperatures in the 90s and a chance of thunderstorms.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
90°F
Partly Cloudy
91°F / 72°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Paducah police say construction isn't the only contributing factor in I-24 crashes
- 2 injured after car crashes into horse and buggy in Graves County
- Paducah family reeling after bullets strike home Monday morning
- Drivers encouraged to be aware of surroundings after multi-vehicle crash claims Tennessee girl's life in Paducah
- Two men jailed, one wanted after shots fired in Carbondale, Illinois
- Construction on I-24 could cause major traffic for Fourth of July weekend
- Man accused of trying to steal from garage sought in Johnson County, Illinois
- Major collision backs up traffic on I-24 near Exit 3 in Paducah
- Human remains found by KSP in Trigg County
- Conservatorships explained: What they are and who they're supposed to help
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.