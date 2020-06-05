Severe thunderstorm watch until 6 p.m. in the boot heel of northern Tennessee, with cloud coverage across the Local 6 area and temperatures in the mid 80s.
Midday Weather Update: 6/5/20
- Trent Okerson
-
- Updated
Jillianne Moncrief
Digital Editor/Associate Producer
