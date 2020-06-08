Humid and increasing clouds with temperatures close to 90.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...GUSTY WINDS TO UP 40 MPH TUESDAY MORNING AND AFTERNOON... GUSTY SOUTHERLY WINDS WILL DEVELOP EARLY TUESDAY MORNING AS THE REMNANTS OF TROPICAL DEPRESSION CRISTOBAL PASS TO THE WEST OF THE REGION. WIND GUSTS OF 35 TO 40 MPH ARE POSSIBLE FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH MID-AFTERNOON. ISOLATED WIND GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH CANNOT BE RULED OUT. MOST OF THE STRONGER WIND GUSTS WILL OCCUR DURING RAIN SHOWERS, BUT STRONG GUSTS MAY HAPPEN OUTSIDE OF SHOWERS AS WELL. DRIVERS ON EAST-WEST ROADS SHOULD EXPECT STRONG CROSS WINDS AT TIMES. DRIVERS OF HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES ESPECIALLY SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION.
Currently in Paducah
84°F
Cloudy
85°F / 68°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Mercy Health - Lourdes updates hospital visitor policy for COVID-19
- More Kentucky businesses to reopen Monday
- 5 people injured in shooting incident at Dyersburg, TN, American Legion club
- A look back at former WPSD anchor Sam Burrage's impact on race relations
- Man charged in slaying of retired St. Louis police captain
- 2 killed, 7 injured in southeast Missouri shooting
- Minneapolis City Council members intend to defund and dismantle the city's police department
- U.S. government's supply of only proven COVID-19 drug to run out at end of the month
- Teen charged with driving into Memphis protest, hitting 4
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.