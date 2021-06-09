Tracking high temperatures in the mid 80s and a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
Top Stories
- UPDATE: Two active shooting investigations underway in McCracken County
- Body found at motel demolition site in southern Illinois
- Illinois man's body found in gas tanker hauled by truck
- What is Amazon Sidewalk, and should you opt out?
- KY 286 open to traffic in McCracken County after crews clear two-vehicle crash site
- Kentucky reports 614 new COVID-19 cases, 6 additional deaths
- Mayfield man arrested for DUI and drug possession
- Jury finds McCracken County man guilty of rape, assault of elderly woman
- The cost of improving Paducah's E-911 center could impact the Greenway Sports Complex
- Neighbors shaken by weekend shootings in Paducah
