Mostly sunny skies with temperatures in the lower 90s.
HEAT AND HUMIDITY RETURN WEDNESDAY... OPPRESSIVE HUMIDITY LEVELS WILL RETURN TO THE WESTERN HALF OF THE REGION ON WEDNESDAY. IN COMBINATION WITH TEMPERATURES REACHING THE MID 90S, HEAT INDEX VALUES WILL REACH 100 TO 105 DURING THE AFTERNOON HOURS ACROSS SOUTHEAST MISSOURI, SOUTHERN ILLINOIS, AND FAR WESTERN KENTUCKY. SOMEWHAT LOWER HEAT INDEX VALUES IN THE UPPER 90S ARE FORECAST ACROSS SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND THE PENNYRILE REGION OF WESTERN KENTUCKY. AN EXTENDED PERIOD OF HEAT AND HUMIDITY IS IN STORE THURSDAY THROUGH EARLY NEXT WEEK, WITH DAILY HEAT INDEX READINGS TOPPING OUT IN THE 100 TO 105 RANGE. PLEASE USE CAUTION IF SPENDING TIME OUTDOORS, LIMIT STRENUOUS ACTIVITY TO EARLY OR LATE IN THE DAY, DRINK PLENTY OF WATER, AND TAKE FREQUENT BREAKS.
89°F
Fair
89°F / 64°F
- 2020 Barbecue on the River festival cancelled, alternative "Barbecue OFF the River" event to take place
- Paducah Menards now accepting job applications
- County attorney: Kentucky mask mandate 'virtually impossible' to enforce practically
- Sheriff's department releases more information on Monday morning high speed chase
- Southern Illinois man helps save teen from drowning
- Judge declines to block rulings on Kentucky COVID-19 restrictions
- Supreme Court clears way for execution of federal prisoner
- 16-year-old from Paducah found in good health
- Paducah's aquatic center project faces another delay
- Cleanup continues after fire at Green Turtle Bay Resort
