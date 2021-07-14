Tracking sunshine and high temperatures in the 90s.
88°F
Partly Cloudy
88°F / 69°F
- Crews place rumble strips on I-24 near exit 3 in Paducah
- Murray State basketball legends reunite for TBT
- National retailers in McCracken County are attempting to cut their property tax bills in half
- Mitch McConnell responds to Trump's 'Old Crow' insult: 'It's quite an honor'
- Epidemiologist weighs in on future of pandemic
- Feds arrest 5 family members from Texas in new US Capitol riot case
- GoFundMe helping family of boater whose body was recovered from Lake Barkley
- McCracken County passes resolution to become a second amendment sanctuary
- Corps of Engineers receives permit application to try 'water jetting' to free American Jazz riverboat
- Chicago restarts COVID travel rules with cases up in states
