Chance of scattered storms tonight with temperatures in the mid 90s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
89°F
Sunny
90°F / 68°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Walmart says all customers will be required to wear masks
- Mitch McConnell warns Kentucky about coronavirus surge as Trump downplays pandemic
- Local 6 viewers discuss controversy over wearing masks
- Local superintendents share school reopening plans for their districts
- Calloway County Fiscal Court decides to keep Confederate monument where it stands
- 2020 Barbecue on the River festival cancelled, alternative "Barbecue OFF the River" event to take place
- Health department warns of potential community exposure of COVID-19 in Charleston, MO
- Coronavirus hospital data will now be sent to Trump administration instead of CDC
- Protesters outside Daniel Cameron's home call on AG to charge officers in Breonna Taylor case
- Judge halts execution amid claims inmate isn’t mentally fit
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.