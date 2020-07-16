Chance of thunderstorms with temperatures in the upper 80s.
- Former Flemming Furniture in Paducah to get new life as Atomic City entertainment center
- Kentucky Attorney General seeks to block all of Gov. Beshear's COVID-19 orders
- 87 protesters arrested at Kentucky attorney general's home
- Paducah mayoral candidates react to amended aquatic center ordinance
- Your masks may be causing acne, here's how you can prevent it
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Daughter sees 98-year-old mother in long term care facility for first time in months
- Local business and bank talk coin shortage
- 18 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Graves County
- Supreme Court clears way for 2nd federal execution this week
