Scattered storms into the afternoon with temperatures in the lower 90s.
...GUSTY THUNDERSTORMS THROUGH THE AFTERNOON... NUMEROUS THUNDERSTORMS ARE DEVELOPING ACROSS WESTERN KENTUCKY AND SOUTHEAST MISSOURI EARLY THIS AFTERNOON. THIS ACTIVITY WILL CONTINUE TO INCREASE IN COVERAGE THROUGH EARLY THIS EVENING. THESE STORMS WILL PRODUCE FREQUENT LIGHTNING STRIKES AND TORRENTIAL DOWNPOURS. SOME OF THE STRONGER STORMS COULD PRODUCE SMALL HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. THOSE PARTICIPATING IN OUTDOOR ACTIVITIES THIS AFTERNOON SHOULD BE MINDFUL OF CHANGING WEATHER CONDITIONS AND SEEK SHELTER IF A THUNDERSTORM DEVELOPS NEAR YOUR LOCATION.
80°F
Heavy Thunderstorm
88°F / 74°F
- Lake County mayor says state inaccurately reported active COVID-19 cases in his county
- Ex-Miss Kentucky sentenced to prison on sex crime charge
- Daniel Cameron: Signs pointing towards judge blocking Gov. Beshear's COVID-19 executive order
- More Paducah businesses announce coronavirus-related closures
- Graves County Board of Education votes against moving school year start date
- McCracken County Schools approves plan for upcoming school year
- Paducahans donate supplies for Black Lives Matter group headed to Louisville
- Boggs pleads not guilty in Barbecue on the River theft case
- Kentucky Attorney General seeks to block all of Gov. Beshear's COVID-19 orders
