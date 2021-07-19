Tracking temperatures in the 80s and a chance of showers.
- Body discovered in Kentucky Lake following boating incident Saturday
- Graves County sheriff deputies looking for man who drove off without paying for gas
- Heavy flooding in Paducah, McCracken County leads to accidents and dangerous roadways
- The Graves County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man with multiple warrants
- Member of U.S. women's gymnastics team tests positive for Covid days before Tokyo Olympics
- Paducah Police investigating shooting on Washington Street
- J. Merryman Kemp, founder of the Merryman House Domestic Crisis Center, has died
- I-24 eastbound restricted to one lane at mile marker 19 in Marshall County
- KYTC cautions commuters ahead of realignment project beginning Monday
- Driver sued after child caught in school bus doors dragged more than 1,000 feet
