Partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
84°F
Partly Cloudy
84°F / 66°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Honda drops local motorcycle dealership after racist Facebook post
- School districts announce tentative starting dates as they work on reopening plans
- 20 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Graves County, health department says
- Honda drops local motorcycle dealership after racist Facebook post
- As downtown Paducah businesses reopen, they face possibility of future COVID-19 closures
- Autopsy for John Parks released, died from multiple gunshot wounds
- Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell arrested
- 220 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky
- Genetic testing company to pay $8.25M to settle Medicare fraud accusations first aired in Paducah lawsuit
- Sheriff: Homemade fireworks to blame for deadly home explosion in Elizabethtown
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.