Weather Alert

...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT... AT 1215 PM, WIDELY SCATTERED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUED ACROSS PORTIONS OF WEST KENTUCKY FROM NEAR METROPOLIS TO MORGANFIELD, AND UP INTO SOUTHWEST INDIANA. OTHER STRONG STORMS WERE APPROACHING BOLLINGER AND PERRY COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. THROUGH 230 PM, ADDITIONAL DEVELOPMENT IS EXPECTED. THE STRONGER STORMS ACROSS THE REGION MAY PRODUCE WINDS TO 50 MPH, SMALL HAIL AND VERY HEAVY RAIN. LOCALIZED FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. SOME OF THE STORMS MAY BECOME BRIEFLY SEVERE AND PRODUCE WIND DAMAGE. MOVEMENT OF THE STORMS WILL BE EAST UP TO 20 MPH.