Hot and humid this afternoon with heat indexes in the 100s, scattered thunderstorms, and temperatures reaching around 90.
...SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT... AT 1215 PM, WIDELY SCATTERED STRONG THUNDERSTORMS CONTINUED ACROSS PORTIONS OF WEST KENTUCKY FROM NEAR METROPOLIS TO MORGANFIELD, AND UP INTO SOUTHWEST INDIANA. OTHER STRONG STORMS WERE APPROACHING BOLLINGER AND PERRY COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI. THROUGH 230 PM, ADDITIONAL DEVELOPMENT IS EXPECTED. THE STRONGER STORMS ACROSS THE REGION MAY PRODUCE WINDS TO 50 MPH, SMALL HAIL AND VERY HEAVY RAIN. LOCALIZED FLOODING IS POSSIBLE. SOME OF THE STORMS MAY BECOME BRIEFLY SEVERE AND PRODUCE WIND DAMAGE. MOVEMENT OF THE STORMS WILL BE EAST UP TO 20 MPH.
Currently in Paducah
91°F
Partly Cloudy
91°F / 74°F
- Kentucky couple placed on house arrest after one refused to sign quarantine documents after testing positive for COVID-19
- Massac County sheriff's deputy passes away
- Son of federal judge killed after gunman opened fire at her New Jersey home
- Graves County man killed in ATV crash
- Second COVID-19 death reported in Calloway County
- Beshear reports nearly 980 new COVID-19 cases, new highest one-day total
- Taco Bell is saying goodbye to its 7-Layer Burrito and other classics to make room for two new menu items
- Woman charged with wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing gun at multiple people
- Thousands to walk off job to protest racial inequality
- Meyer, Johns take home 84th Irvin Cobb Championships
