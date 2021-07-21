Tracking sunshine and temperatures in the 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
86°F
Partly Cloudy
86°F / 67°F
- Woman injured in two-vehicle wreck in Graves County
- Woman drowned after car swept away by floodwaters in southern Illinois, autopsy finds
- Local 6 area braces for heat wave
- Opioid addictions and deaths continue to rise in Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee and Missouri
- "I would hate to know what COVID was like had we not had the vaccine"
- Kentucky reports more than 1,000 new COVID-19 cases
- The Milwaukee Bucks are NBA champions for the first time since 1971
- The Graves County Sheriff’s Office searching for wanted man with multiple warrants
- Paducah Fire Department helps kids cool off during summer heat
- Fauci, Paul trade charges of lying about virus
