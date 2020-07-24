Hot and humid this afternoon with some chances of pop up storms and temperatures in the lower 90s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
86°F
Partly Cloudy
89°F / 72°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Woman charged with abusing 9-month-old child
- Man killed in boating accident at Smithland Dam identified; search for second boater to continue in the morning
- Carbondale Elementary School District to start year online only; to help families with Wi-Fi and technology
- Eight arrested, eight others sought in Paducah drug investigation
- FDA expands hand sanitizer recall
- KY Supreme Court denies Beshear's request to disqualify judge presiding over lawsuit about executive orders
- MISSING: 73-year-old Judy Cestare
- Three brothers clean up plaques along Paducah's floodwall
- Food Truck Friday Nights kick off July 24
- How to Claim Your $25 from Apple
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.