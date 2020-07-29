Hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s and heat index readings up to around 100.
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN PADUCAH HAS ISSUED A * FLASH FLOOD WARNING FOR... MCCRACKEN COUNTY IN WESTERN KENTUCKY... * UNTIL 430 PM CDT. * AT 137 PM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. HAZARD...FLASH FLOODING CAUSED BY THUNDERSTORMS. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...FLOODING OF SMALL CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES AS WELL AS OTHER DRAINAGE AND LOW LYING AREAS. * SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... PADUCAH, LONE OAK, REIDLAND, WEST PADUCAH, BARKLEY REGIONAL AIRPORT AND KEVIL. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED
- Body of small child found in a pond near Cadiz, KY
- Fauci warns Tennessee, Kentucky and others to stem COVID-19 trends, saying 'we just can't afford' another surge
- Two-week bar closure raises concerns for local bar owners and staff
- NYC woman killed by great white shark while swimming off Maine coast, officials say
- Trump abruptly ends briefing after being pressed over retweeting misinformation
- County attorney talks impact of Kentucky's eviction moratorium ending
- KHSAA green lights fall sports, adjusts dates for first competitions
- Paducah City Commission pauses aquatic center until 2021; discusses City Block Project development agreement
- Graves County man arrested after almost hitting police cruisers, driving under the influence
- 10 new COVID-19 cases reported in McCracken County
Videos
