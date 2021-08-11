Weather Alert

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 435 REMAINS VALID UNTIL 1 AM CDT FRIDAY FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS ALEXANDER GALLATIN HARDIN JACKSON JOHNSON MASSAC POPE PULASKI SALINE UNION WILLIAMSON IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 8 COUNTIES IN WESTERN KENTUCKY BALLARD CARLISLE CRITTENDEN HENDERSON LIVINGSTON MCCRACKEN UNION WEBSTER IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 7 COUNTIES IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI BOLLINGER CAPE GIRARDEAU MISSISSIPPI NEW MADRID PERRY SCOTT STODDARD THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF BARDWELL, BLOOMFIELD, CAIRO, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE, CHARLESTON, DIXON, ELIZABETHTOWN, GOLCONDA, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MARBLE HILL, MARION, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MURPHYSBORO, NEW MADRID, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, AND WICKLIFFE.