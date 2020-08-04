Party sunny with temperatures in the upper 70s.
75°F
Mostly Cloudy
75°F / 64°F
- Treasurer Allison Ball surpasses $100 million in unclaimed property returns
- Temporary 3-hour eastbound detour planned along I-24 work zone in Kentucky
- Thirty-three COVID-19 cases reported in the Purchase District
- Local nonprofit offers help with rent and utilities as Kentucky eviction moratorium expires
- Southern Illinois schools prepare for back to school during pandemic
- 'I will flat miss him' — friends and colleagues remember former Local 6 anchor Dan Steele
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Graves County surpasses 500 total COVID-19 cases
- Trump removes TVA board chairman, calls for firing of CEO over use of foreign workers
- Local restaurant says "we're dying" with Kentucky's 25% capacity rule
