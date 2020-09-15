A hazy afternoon with sunshine and temperatures in the mid 80s.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
80°F
Sunny
80°F / 63°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- City of Louisville reaches settlement agreement with Breonna Taylor's family
- McCracken County woman charged with drug trafficking
- 15-year-old girl reported missing in Paducah returns home
- Graves County vehicle break-ins arrest made
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- McCracken County Fiscal Court opens discussion on salary issues
- Teenage boy reported missing in Paducah
- Beshear announces $3.8 million in CARES Act funding for 12 Kentucky counties
- China says no need to vaccinate entire population against COVID-19 at this stage, only frontline workers
- Unemployment filers in West Kentucky want Paducah office to open
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.