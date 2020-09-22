We're tracking cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 70s
- Car caravan protests Senator Mitch McConnell's office
- Barbecue OFF the River begins this week to benefit local charities
- A man known as the 'Dreadhead Cowboy' was arrested for riding his horse on a Chicago highway
- 3 killed in shooting at restaurant in Louisville
- Louisville Metro Police Department declares "state of emergency" ahead of Breonna Taylor case decision
- NFL levies more than $1 million in fines against 3 teams and their coaches who didn't wear masks during games
- WATCH NOW: Louisville-Metro Police talk about preparations ahead of Breonna Taylor announcement
- Family of BBQ cook shot by National Guard files civil suit
- After two years away, Ballard Memorial's Lee is back on the court
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announces more than $4.7 million in grants for West Kentucky communities
