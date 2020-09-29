Possible sprinkles and cloudy skies this afternoon with temperatures in the upper 60s.
67°F
Partly Cloudy
67°F / 48°F
- Stabbing Monday morning in Mayfield, Kentucky
- New owners of Illinois Star Center Mall in Marion make progress on drive-in theater
- Autopsy reveals more about Breonna Taylor's death
- Marshall County Health Department to issue citations to businesses that violate mask order
- Police: Kentucky boy charged with killing woman, 12-year-old girl
- 9/28 Kentucky high school football polls
- LIST: Local COVID-19 cases
- Breonna Taylor evidence leaks show charged Louisville officer in her unit after shooting
- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear announces launch of COVID-19 school case dashboard
- Poll: Majority of adults don’t want Roe v. Wade overturned
