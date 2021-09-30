Tracking high temperatures in the 80s and a chance of showers.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
82°F
Partly Cloudy
82°F / 64°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- State police investigating Calloway County crash that left two drivers hospitalized
- Kentucky bridge project provides roosting spot for endangered bats
- Former Boston ballerina and husband accused of sexually abusing young dancers, federal lawsuit states
- One man charged with meth trafficking, another with possession after deputies conduct search warrant at McCracken County home
- Woman faces multiple charges after standoff over eviction, sheriff's office says
- Paducah city commission still deciding where remaining recreation and aquatic center bonds will go
- Former Marshall County Schools superintendent takes on role with FNB Bank
- Missing Dexter, Missouri, woman found
- Tennessee Supreme Court Justice Cornelia Clark lies in state
- Illinois man dies after catching rabies from bat in state's first human rabies case since the 1950s
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.