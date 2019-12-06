Midday Weather Update: 12/6/19 Kaylee Bowers Dec 6, 2019 Updated 19 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Cloudy skies for the rest of the day. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 40°F Cloudy 40°F / 35°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesLocal high school brings back the Pledge of Allegiance in morning announcementsLocal company files notice of foreclosure against GenCanna propertyPolice investigating deadly shooting in Union City, TennesseeBallard County man arrested on fraud chargesPolice face questions about response to UPS hijacking in Florida2 wanted for skipping court in McCracken County animal abuse case arrested in IllinoisPolice officer shot, killed during drug investigation in AlabamaWKCTC releases statement after local students receive Marine Corps recruitment textMcCracken County fugitive arrested in TennesseeLocal family spreads message of love with Christmas float Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.