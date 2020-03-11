Most of the rain has moved out, but skies will still be cloudy.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
63°F
Mostly Cloudy
63°F / 42°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Coronavirus cases in the United States reach 1,000 as officials continue to call off large gatherings
- Driver wanted on manslaughter in connection to deadly crash
- Gov. Behear closing state prisons to visitors due to coronavirus
- Body recovered from Tennessee River in Hardin County
- Marshall County man returns from Italy amid coronavirus outbreak
- First Kentucky coronavirus patient worked at retail store
- Temporary visitor restrictions announced at Baptist Health hospitals
- Paducah cancels Easter Eggstravaganza
- State police investigating shooting in Lyon County
- City commission reviews parking study amid concern from the public
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.