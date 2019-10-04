Midday Weather Update: 10/4/19 Trent Okerson Oct 4, 2019 Updated 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Watch again Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Cooler temperatures are finally here! Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 68°F Clear 78°F / 55°F Photo Galleries National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 GALLERY: Celebrating International Cat Day! Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesMissouri police seek tips in skinned-alive beagle caseArrest and seizure in McCracken County leads to drug ring in AtlantaSheriff: 90 grams of meth seized, McCracken County man charged with traffickingThe McRib is back. Here's why McDonald's doesn't sell it year-roundA man set to be executed Tuesday could suffer a 'gruesome' death because of his rare disease, activists sayReleased text messages detail Trump pressure on UkraineAuthorities ID Kentucky toddler fatally mauled by dogsDepartment of Corrections confirms inmate death at prison in EddyvilleDeputies asking for help after trailer was stolen from churchSheriff's office urges teens to think twice about THC vaping Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.