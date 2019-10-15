Midday Weather Update: 10/15/19 Trent Okerson Oct 15, 2019 Updated 38 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Watch again Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Clouds moving in with rain expected this evening. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 74°F Cloudy 74°F / 48°F Photo Galleries National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 GALLERY: Celebrating International Cat Day! Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesWest Kentucky man helps family search for son struggling with addictionMISSING: 14-year-old Marlon JohnsonPaducah man charged with raping a teenage girl in her sleepCoal mine and processing plant in southern IL expected to shut downTaco Bell seasoned beef is being recalled over concerns of metal contaminationKentucky man accused of murdering father-in-law, kidnapping wife pleads not guiltyFormer Fort Worth police officer charged with murder of woman killed in own home10/14 TSSAA AP prep football pollsPaducah man hit while walking down roadA man walked more than 300 miles to have sex with a 14-year-old girl, prosecutors say Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.