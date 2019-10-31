Weather Alert

...WIDESPREAD HARD FREEZE EXPECTED TONIGHT... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY... * TEMPERATURE...TEMPERATURES WILL FALL BELOW FREEZING BY LATE THIS EVENING, WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE MIDDLE TO UPPER 20S. READINGS WILL REMAIN BELOW FREEZING UNTIL MID-MORNING FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...THESE TEMPERATURES WILL KILL ANY UNPROTECTED VEGETATION, AND THIS WILL LIKELY END THE GROWING SEASON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&

...GUSTY WINDS THROUGH THE AFTERNOON... GUSTY WINDS OF 25 TO 35 MPH FROM THE NORTHWEST ARE EXPECTED THROUGH THE AFTERNOON. MAKE SURE LOOSE ITEMS OUTDOORS ARE SECURED AND USE EXTRA CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. ADDITIONALLY, WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 20S WILL CONTINUE INTO THE EVENING. THOSE OUTSIDE FOR HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES SHOULD WEAR WARM LAYERS.