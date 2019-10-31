Windy and cloudy this afternoon.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...WIDESPREAD HARD FREEZE EXPECTED TONIGHT... ...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CDT FRIDAY... * TEMPERATURE...TEMPERATURES WILL FALL BELOW FREEZING BY LATE THIS EVENING, WITH OVERNIGHT LOWS IN THE MIDDLE TO UPPER 20S. READINGS WILL REMAIN BELOW FREEZING UNTIL MID-MORNING FRIDAY. * IMPACTS...THESE TEMPERATURES WILL KILL ANY UNPROTECTED VEGETATION, AND THIS WILL LIKELY END THE GROWING SEASON. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FREEZE WARNING MEANS SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES ARE IMMINENT OR HIGHLY LIKELY. THESE CONDITIONS WILL KILL CROPS AND OTHER SENSITIVE VEGETATION. &&
...GUSTY WINDS THROUGH THE AFTERNOON... GUSTY WINDS OF 25 TO 35 MPH FROM THE NORTHWEST ARE EXPECTED THROUGH THE AFTERNOON. MAKE SURE LOOSE ITEMS OUTDOORS ARE SECURED AND USE EXTRA CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. ADDITIONALLY, WIND CHILL TEMPERATURES IN THE LOWER TO MIDDLE 20S WILL CONTINUE INTO THE EVENING. THOSE OUTSIDE FOR HALLOWEEN ACTIVITIES SHOULD WEAR WARM LAYERS.
Currently in Paducah
37°F
Cloudy
39°F / 36°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- I-24 east back open to traffic after semitrailer fire, injury crashes in Marshall County
- A woman allowed her brain surgery to be livestreamed on Facebook; she was awake for most of it
- Never-before-used treatment saves Paducah teen
- Paducah needs large investment for TIF district; mayor says hotel is the answer
- Bond set at $5 million for man arrested in Du Quoin shooting and fire
- Humane society talks road to recovery for Chihuahuas rescued in McCracken County
- Police: arson under investigation in Union City, Tennessee
- Halloween events in the Local 6 area
- H.A.N.D.S. program helps Kentucky parents
- Paducah study shows hotel occupancy down; city continues with plan for new hotel
Videos
© Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.