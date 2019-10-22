Midday Weather Update: 10/22/19 Trent Okerson Oct 22, 2019 Updated 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save A bright, sunny afternoon! Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 50°F Partly Cloudy 63°F / 48°F Photo Galleries National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 GALLERY: Celebrating International Cat Day! Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesPaducah Power System introduces new net metering policyThird person to announce candidacy for mayor of PaducahESCAPED INMATE: 61-year-old Creadell HubbardBalloon found along Kentucky highway leads to long lost family connectionHero, dog found with snout taped shut, heals while abuser's case wraps up5-year-old Zoey Smith, who celebrated 'No More Chemo' surrounded by loved ones, has passed awayA baby girl was born by candlelight in a laundry room as a tornado touched down in TexasJimmy Carter hospitalized after fall at Georgia homePaducah Public Schools Board of Education approves plan for major renovations2 children killed in Missouri apartment fire, woman taken into custody Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.