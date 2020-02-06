Midday Weather Update: 2/6/20 Kaylee Bowers Feb 6, 2020 Feb 6, 2020 Updated 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Another cloudy, gloomy day with the possibility of snow tonight. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Another cloudy, gloomy day with the possibility of snow tonight. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 31°F Cloudy 35°F / 31°F Photo Galleries GALLERY: American Hero Veterans Day Celebration National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesLawsuit accuses McCracken County Schools of negligence, bullying victim in Joshi caseTwo Local 6 school districts closed due to illnessKentucky Fish and Wildlife trying new method of harvesting Asian carpSecurity rules were broken when gun-rights activists entered Kentucky Capitol, governor saysCalloway County man arrested on child pornography chargesThe Chinese doctor who sounded the alarm on the Wuhan coronavirus has diedGenCanna files for Chapter 11 bankruptcyWhy the seemingly snow-less winter so far?Missing Paducah woman found safeTwo 14-year-old girls reported missing in Paducah found safe, police say Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.