Midday Weather Update: 9/16/19 Trent Okerson Sep 16, 2019 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email Watch again kcallais Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save We could tie the record high this afternoon. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Weather Forecast Currently in Paducah 95°F Sunny 96°F / 65°F Photo Galleries National Dog Day GALLERY: Back to school 2019 GALLERY: Celebrating International Cat Day! Top Stories Articles Videos ArticlesCar crashes through home, injures three, near Kevil, KYTwo vehicle collision on I-24 kills oneTwo Paducah men arrested after child welfare checkMetropolis woman charged with stealing bag from hospital patientMetropolis says "Enough!" to over-sized trucks in residential areasHerrin, Illinois, reopens railroad tracks9/11 widow pleading for the return of wedding ringsMissing Paducah teen returns homeTrump says the DOJ should 'rescue' Brett KavanaughTwo injured in motorcycle crash in Carlisle County Videos Big Blue Box Submit a News Tip Request a News Story Dub Send Us Your Birthday © Copyright 2019 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.