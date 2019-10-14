Facebook
Twitter
Toggle navigation
Search
WPSD
News
Local News
Kentucky News
Illinois News
Tennessee News
Missouri News
Check It Out
National
Service & Sacrifice
American Truth
Investigations at McCracken County HS
What’s Going Around
Sky6
What the Tech
Election Results
Weather
Interactive Radar
Map Room
Skytracker Weather Cams
Dog Walking Forecast
Junior Weather Authority
Noah's notes
Snowman 6
Weather Window
Weather Call
Hooked On Science
Sports
Latest Scores
Gridiron Glory
Performance of the Week
High School Sports
Murray State Racers
College Sports
Pro Sports
Big Ol' Fish
Community
Super Shredder
I Am Local 6
Forever Home Friday
St. Jude Dream Home
Coats For Kids
Contests
Videos
Top Videos
Latest Videos
Watch Now
Apps
About Us
Sky6
Paducah Neighborhood Walks
Super Shredder
Coats for Kids
Gridiron Glory
Friends in the Fight
Check It Out
Submit A News Tip
Breaking
Coal mine and processing plant in southern IL expected to shut down
Updated
2 hrs ago
Midday Weather Update: 10/14/19
Trent Okerson
Oct 14, 2019
Updated
2 hrs ago
Facebook
Twitter
SMS
Email
Watch again
Facebook
Twitter
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Blue skies this afternoon.
Facebook
Twitter
SMS
Email
Print
Save
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
74°F
Sunny
74°F / 42°F
Photo Galleries
National Dog Day
GALLERY: Back to school 2019
GALLERY: Celebrating International Cat Day!
Top Stories
Articles
Videos
Articles
Paducah man hit while walking down road
Two teenage boys charged in the death of an Ohio woman
A man walked more than 300 miles to have sex with a 14-year-old girl, prosecutors say
MISSING: 14-year-old Abigail Jones
Mega Millions winner still hasn't claimed prize
Local reverend makes history with street named after him
Rare mosquito disease reported in Indiana
National Guardsmen rape and sexual assult trial pushed back
Family seeks answers after police kill Texas woman at home
Not everything you learned about Christopher Columbus is true
Videos
Big Blue Box
Submit a News Tip
Request a News Story Dub
Send Us Your Birthday
© Copyright 2019
WPSD Local 6
, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY
|
Privacy Policy
Powered by
BLOX Content Management System
from
TownNews.com
.