Rain and storm chances continue through this afternoon.
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
61°F
Cloudy
61°F / 48°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Some Kentucky businesses to be closed due to COVID-19
- Lyon County COVID-19 patient is isolated, judge executive says
- Mayfield man dies after becoming trapped in grain bin
- Beshear: Coronavirus case confirmed in Lyon County
- COVID-19 and a man called Chatter
- GOP senators close to agreement among themselves on coronavirus stimulus package
- How to apply for unemployment in your state during layoffs and reduced hours
- Dr. J. Kyle Turnbo answers more of your coronavirus questions
- First responders with children accommodated as daycare centers prepare to close
- Paducah, McCracken County leaders declare local state of emergency
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.