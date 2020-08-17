Hot today, and fantastic weather ahead this week!
Monday 8-17 AM Weather
- Trent Okerson
-
- Updated
Tags
tokerson
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Weather Forecast
Currently in Paducah
76°F
Sunny
76°F / 62°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Two crashes — one involving 6 vehicles — on I-24 bridge between Paducah and Metropolis snarl traffic
- DEPUTIES: Woman arrested after high speed chase
- One dead, three injured in single-car crash in Mounds, Illinois
- Man punches shark to save wife
- Ibuprofen and coronavirus: What’s the link?
- Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill
- Man helped change tire and then robbed driver in Missouri
- Mother of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant speaks out after son's death
- Kentucky reports 390 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new deaths
- WKCTC president shares new guidelines for fall semester
Videos
© Copyright 2020 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.