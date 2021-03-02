Partly cloudy skies with temps in the lower 50s.
Weather Forecast
Weather Alert
...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Indiana...Missouri... Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam, Mount Vernon, Shawneetown, Newburgh, Cairo, J.T. Myers Dam, Owensboro, Paducah, Evansville, and Golconda. .Recent heavy rainfall along the Ohio River basin has caused river levels to rise. Minor to moderate flooding is forecast, with crests expected as early as this weekend along the Indiana shore. For the Ohio River...including most locations from Owensboro to Cairo...minor to locally moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...The Flood Warning remains in effect... The Flood Warning continues for the Ohio River at Paducah. * From Thursday morning until further notice. * At 8:00 PM CST Monday the stage was 36.4 feet. * Flood stage is 39.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Thursday morning and continue rising to 42.5 feet Thursday, March 11. Additional rises are possible thereafter. * Impact...At 43.0 feet, Moderate flooding occurs affecting several small unprotected towns. &&
Currently in Paducah
39°F
Sunny
39°F / 30°F
Photo Galleries
Top Stories
Articles
- Former WPSD sports director Larry McIntosh passes away at 81
- McCracken County Schools releases statement condemning videos containing racist slurs
- Turnboes dedicate room in Baptist Health Paducah unit for mothers and babies
- Kentucky to conduct audit to make sure all COVID-19 deaths are counted, governor says
- Local pharmacies begin 1C vaccinations in Kentucky
- More than 200 inmates positive for COVID-19 in Western Kentucky Correctional Complex
- Siblings celebrate 25th anniversary of joining foster family
- Murray State Esports team looks to offer scholarships in the near future
- COVID-19 vaccine guide
- Kentucky to loosen capacity limits for restaurants, dozens of other sectors
Videos
© Copyright 2021 WPSD Local 6, 100 Television Lane Paducah, KY | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy
Powered by BLOX Content Management System from TownNews.com.